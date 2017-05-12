Courtesy of Instagram

Calvin Harris has given us a taste of his next album with ‘Rollin,’ and you’re going to like what you hear. Listen to the DJ’s new collaboration with Future and Khalid below!

Calvin Harris, 33, Khalid, 19, and Future, 33, are a dream team if we ever saw one. While it might be a leap to call it the song of the summer, it’s definitely worthy of being added to your playlist. Listen to “Rollin,” from Calvin’s upcoming record Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, below! It’s definitely different from his usual pop collaborations, but it works. Check it out:

Check out an excerpt from the chorus:

I’ve been rollin’ on the freeway

I’ve been riding 85

I’ve been thinking way too much

And I’m way too gone to drive

I got indo in my chest

I got milkings on my mind

And you didn’t fit the picture

So I guess you weren’t the vibe

Calvin shocked fans in the best possible way on May 9 when he announced his new album would be coming on June 30, after almost two years, and excitingly enough, it will contain almost all new material. (We may be alone here, but if we have to listen to “This Is What You Came For” one more time, we’re going to smash something.) The record will feature collaborations with everyone from Katy Perry — yes, really — to Snoop Dogg, and we can’t wait.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Rollin?” Tell us if it’s your song of the summer!

