Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Calvin Harris Teams Up With Future & Khalid For Hypnotic New Song ‘Rollin’ — Listen

Fri, May 12, 2017 12:06am EDT by 1 Comment
Calvin Harris Rollin
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
36 Photos

Calvin Harris has given us a taste of his next album with ‘Rollin,’ and you’re going to like what you hear. Listen to the DJ’s new collaboration with Future and Khalid below!

Calvin Harris, 33, Khalid, 19, and Future, 33, are a dream team if we ever saw one. While it might be a leap to call it the song of the summer, it’s definitely worthy of being added to your playlist. Listen to “Rollin,” from Calvin’s upcoming record Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, below! It’s definitely different from his usual pop collaborations, but it works. Check it out:

Check out an excerpt from the chorus:

I’ve been rollin’ on the freeway
I’ve been riding 85
I’ve been thinking way too much
And I’m way too gone to drive
I got indo in my chest
I got milkings on my mind
And you didn’t fit the picture
So I guess you weren’t the vibe

Calvin shocked fans in the best possible way on May 9 when he announced his new album would be coming on June 30, after almost two years, and excitingly enough, it will contain almost all new material. (We may be alone here, but if we have to listen to “This Is What You Came For” one more time, we’re going to smash something.) The record will feature collaborations with everyone from Katy Perry — yes, really — to Snoop Dogg, and we can’t wait.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Rollin?” Tell us if it’s your song of the summer!

More Calvin Harris News:

Calvin Harris Shows Demi Lovato Love On Instagram: Is He Crushing On Her? -- Pic
Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande & Pharrell Debut 'Heatstroke' & It's Total Fire: Listen
Calvin Harris Drops Sizzling New Track 'Slide' Featuring Migos & Frank Ocean -- Listen

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad