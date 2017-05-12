Blue Whale Challenge: Is This Dangerous Game Encouraging Teens To Kill Themselves?

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking. A warning has been sent out to parents about a ‘game’ teenagers might be playing, during which they’re encouraged to commit suicide in order to win. To find out more about this rumored app, keep reading.

Strictly out of precaution, various school districts have been warning parents about the danger of an alleged online game that entices teens to kill themselves, according to WTVR. The app, which isn’t proven to even exist, is allegedly called “The Blue Whale,” and it’s said to have originated in Russia.

Participants of the game are reportedly assigned challenges that put their lives at risk, and they’re asked to complete all of them in 50 days. Challenges include watching a horror movie, dangling off a roof, and they eventually lead to one final challenge of committing suicide, according to the school letters that were recently sent around. The app also reportedly “hacks into personal information that administrators use to threaten the player’s family or releases personal information until the player kills themselves,” according to WKRG.

The superintendent of Norwich County schools in Connecticut, Abby Doliver, said she found out about the “deadly game” from police. “What we did is send messages home to our parents of our middle school students, we don’t have our own high school to tell them about the game to ask them to be watching students iPhones which we do encourage them to do that anyway and they don’t see anything leading up to see 50 activities,” she said.

Can you believe such a game even exists? Our hearts break just thinking about it.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about this new game? Tell us below.