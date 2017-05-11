Kelly Clarkson: The Real Reason She Ultimately Chose ‘The Voice’ Over ‘American Idol’

Courtesy of NBC

Trying a new tune? Even though Kelly Clarkson made history as the first winner of ‘American Idol,’ the singer accepted a judging gig on ‘The Voice’ for a very important reason. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why she’s taking her talents to NBC!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, will always hold a special place in her heart for American Idol, but she’s ready to embark upon new endeavors! The singer will be serving as a judge for the first time on the Spring 2018 cycle of The Voice and she couldn’t be more elated about the opportunity. “The Voice has been a second home for Kelly and they have treated her like a queen there when she has done the show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “NBC also wants to work with her on some of the upcoming musicals and the money was too good to pass up.” American Idol was recently picked up again by ABC, so fans expected her to serve as a judge on that show.

Say hi to our two new Coaches. 👋 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ZgZzJIXQob — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 11, 2017

However, “Kelly was having reservations that Idol was no longer on FOX. Kelly had worked with ABC before and once she started comparing it to what she had with The Voice and all they were offering it was a no-brainer to become a coach on The Voice. Kelly is very excited,” our insider dished. After winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, Kelly won multiple Grammy Awards and launched her career into super-stardom. Now, she can look forward to taking a seat alongside Blake Shelton, 40, Adam Levine, 38, and one more star during season 14.

“We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now,” Kelly said in a statement. “I’ve always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton!”

After running for 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol will return in 2018 on ABC. The host and judges will be announced later, yet fans are already counting down the days. “America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than- ever Idol,” Disney/ABC Television Group president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman Ben Sherwood shared. We can hardly wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Kelly will be serving as a judge on The Voice? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.