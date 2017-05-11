Rev. William Barber: 5 Things About NC NAACP President Who’s Stepping Down

Rex/Shutterstock

After leading the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP to tirelessly fight against discrimination like House Bill 2, Rev. William Barber has decided to step down. As he focuses on the next chapter of his life, get to know all about this amazing civil rights leader.

1. He’s led the North Carolina NAACP since 2005.

The Rev. Dr. William Barber, 53, announced on May 11 that he would step down as the North Carolina state chapter president, according to USA Today. Though his term officially ends in October, he said he would leave the position (which he’s held for 12 years) in June to focus on a campaign of improving the lives of poor people.

2. Rev. Barber cited MLK as inspiration for his decision.

“Fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King called for a radical ‘revolution of values’ inviting a divided nation to stand against the evils of militarism, racism, and economic injustice,” he said in a statement about leaving the NC NACCP, according to NPR. “In the spirit of the Poor People’s Campaign of 1967-68, we are calling for a national moral revival and for fusion coalitions in every state to come together and advance a moral agenda.”

3. He’s been fighting for civil rights since he was a teen.

William made a splash at the 2016 Democratic Convention with a passionate speech, but he’s been fighting for equal rights for years. He was born in Indianapolis in 1963, but his parents – “seasoned activists,” according to the NAACP NC website – decided to relocated to Eastern North Carolina to help the state integrate its public school systems.

William attended a segregated kindergarten, and such an experience, along with the influence of his parents, deeply motivated him to work towards improving the lives of others. He was elected president of the NAACP’s youth council at age 15, president of his high school’s student body at age 17, and the president of his student government at North Carolina Central University.

4. William has a bachelor’s, a Master’s and a Doctorate degree.

Speaking of NCCU, William graduated cum laude from the school with a degree in political science. From there, he went on to a higher calling, getting a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University. He would add onto that impressive resume with a doctorate from Drew University, focusing on public policy and pastoral care.

5. He’s clashed with the law – often.

As the minister of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, NC, William founded “Moral Mondays,” which organized more than 1,000 people to engage in civil disobedience at North Carolina’s legislature. The protests were over a wide range of uses – discrimination, voting rights, cuts so social programs, and fighting Republican’s attempts to limit women’s access to abortion. As head of the NC NAACP, William also fought against House Bill 2, commonly known as the anti-transgender “bathroom bill.” These protests led to numerous arrests, with William also getting cuffed while fighting for his beliefs.

What do you think about Rev. Dr. Barber, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.