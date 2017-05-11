Anitta: 5 Things To Know About Tyga’s New Mystery Girl

Courtesy of Instagram

Mystery solved! The hottie hanging out with Tyga on May 10 is none other than Brazilian superstar Anitta! She’s incredibly talented and completely gorgeous. Is she dating Tyga, or collaborating on new music with him?

1. She’s might be working on new music with Tyga

Tongues started wagging when Anitta, 24, was spotted out with Tyga, 26, on May 10, looking incredibly gorgeous by his side. Since Tyga had just broken up with longtime love Kylie Jenner, 19, it was assumed that they were out on a hot date. That could totally be true, but it also looks like they’re collaborating. she posted a black and white photo on Instagram that showed her and Tyga sitting in a studio together, working on something at the computer. She captioned it with the two dancing girls and music notes emojis. It’s on!

2. Her real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado

Anitta goes by a single name — you know, like Madonna or Prince. But her real name before becoming a pop sensation and actress in Brazil was Larissa de Macedo Machado.

3. She was linked to Niall Horan in the past

Anitta met the One Direction boys back in 2014 when they were on their Latin America tour. She got especially close with Niall Horan, and the two partied the night away in Rio de Janeiro at Hotel Fasano. Anitta went to see the 1D concert, and posted tons of flirty pics to Instagram of herself with Niall. “u r the funniest guy in the world,” Anitta captioned a video of the two of them laughing.

4. She performed in the opening ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics

Anitta is one of the biggest stars in Brazil, so it was only fitting that she’d be included in the wild performances opening the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Anitta sang and showed off some killer samba moves with singers Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil.

5. She’s Her Own Manager

“I’ve been managing myself for some time now, and after accomplishing many goals here in Brazil, I knew it was time to make new contacts and do bigger things on an international level. So I started thinking about what my next step would be, did some research, and met with other people and artists in the industry,” she told Billboard in 2016. She’s collaborated with some of the hottest latin artists in the world, including J. Balvin!

