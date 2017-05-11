Andrew McCabe: 5 Things To Know About Acting FBI Director

REX/Shutterstock

Amidst the controversy surrounding James Comey’s unexpected firing, Washington official Andrew McCabe has reportedly emerged as one of the key players behind the peculiar incident. Here’s 5 things to know about the Acting Director of the FBI.

1. There’s a connection between James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

Two days after Donald Trump mysteriously fired James Comey, 56, amidst the investigation into Russia, two Washington officials surfaced as his temporary replacement — U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and of course Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, 49.

2. The Senate will grill him in a Thursday hearing.

With James out of the picture, it’s now up to Andrew to answer those burning questions about Russia investigations. According to Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Andrew is neither a good fit for the White House nor a credible director because he’s too much of a partisan in support of the Democrats.

3. He’s already making moves with Trump.

Despite what some senators think, Trump is likely pushing for Andrew to replace James officially. Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed on May 9 that Andrew already sat down with the President at the Oval Office, but wouldn’t comment any further on the meeting.

4. There’s no hard feelings between James and Andrew…or is there?

In a surprising turn of events, Andrew actually contradicted the White House’s assertion that the FBI lost faith in James and that’s why they let him go. “I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard,” he told members of the intelligence committee. “I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity.”

5. His wife campaigned for the Virginia State Senate seat.

Jill McCabe‘s 2015 campaign sparked a great deal of controversy within the Republican party. Because she received over $675,000 in donations from the Democratic Party of Virginia, Republicans later slammed Andrew for not recusing himself during the investigations surrounding Hillary Clinton‘s emails.

