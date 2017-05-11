Christopher Boykin: ‘Big Black’s Funeral Finalizes — When Will He Be Laid To Rest?

AP Images

Plans regarding Christopher Boykin’s funeral have been finalized two days after his heartbreaking death. As fans prepare to say goodbye to the ‘Rob & Big’ reality star, read on to find out when and where Big Black will be laid to rest by his loved ones.

The world was left at a standstill following Christopher Boykin‘s unexpected death at the young age of 45. Close friends like Rob Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast had no idea what to do with themselves at first. But now, two days after the heartbreaking news broke, Big Black’s family has put the funeral wheels in motion. “We are having a little get together this weekend,” ex-wife Shannon told Radar Online, adding, “We didn’t want anything big.”

Shannon, who married the Rob & Big reality star in 2008, explained to the publication that Big Black was always a “private guy” and ordinarily wouldn’t even want a service in his name. She also added that “no plans have been made yet” regarding the specific funeral arrangements. The former couple divorced in 2009 and share one daughter named Isis. Along with his loving family, Big Black leaves behind a legacy and a massive imprint on the entertainment industry.

After serving in the United States Navy, the father-of-one collaborated with skater Rob in a DC Shoes skit. From there the dynamic duo went on to film Rob & Black from 2006 to 2008. Over the course of his career Big Black was featured in video games like Skate, Skate 2, and took a lead role in the spinoff show, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factor. It wasn’t until May 9, 2017 that MTV star experienced a deadly shock to his health. It breaks out hearts to report that Big Black died from heart problems and lung failure.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Big Black’s private, low-key funeral?

