Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to punch their ticket to the NBA’s Western Conference finals with a game six win against the Houston Rockets. We’ve got your way to watch this huge match-up via live stream on May 11 at 8pm EST.

It’s go time for the San Antonio Spurs! They chased down the league leading Golden State Warriors all season long and with a win in game six in their series against the Houston Rockets, the squad can earn a trip to meet them in the Western Conference finals. They’re up 3-2 and a victory on May 11 will seal the deal.

Game five came to a thrilling overtime conclusion when 39-year-old Manu Ginobili had his first ever career block on James Harden that proved to be the key to the Spurs’ 110-107 victory. It came right at the buzzer and cinched their win. “Manu reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He was a stud. We actually went to him with Kawhi [Leonard] off the court [due to an ankle injury]. We went to him to generate some offense, and make some things happen. He did a good job, whether it was distributing or scoring. He was big for us.”

San Antonio was at a huge disadvantage in OT playing without superstar Kawhi, 25, who was out after rolling his ankle in the final possession of regular play. He’ll be back in action for game six though, telling reporters after the game that, “Yeah, I’m gonna be able to play.” He added about his ankle that, “It’s a little sore, but I mean, my teammates did a good job of closing out that game with me not being able to go that last stretch.” It’s a good thing Kahwi will be around after the team lost superstar Tony Parker, 34, to a season-ending leg injury in game two.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Spurs or the Rockets?

