Lyon Vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch The 2nd Leg Of The Europa League Semi-Final Online

At this point, Lyon needs a miracle if they expect to advance to the Europa League final. After taking a beating in the first leg with AFC Ajax, the French squad meets them again for Game 2 on May 11. It all kicks off at 3:05 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

The first leg of the Europa League semi-finals was a complete disaster for Olympique Lyonnais (aka Lyon). AFC Ajax demolished Lyon, handing the French soccer side a 4-1 loss. In order for Lyon to overcome this deficit, they need to be like Barcelona during their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring an unthinkable amount of goals while keeping their rivals to a bare-minimum of points. Can they do it? Sports fans better watch and see.

Ajax is so close to making its first European final in more than two decades. Bertrand Traore, on loan from Chelsea, netted two goals in that first leg. Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes also found the net. For Lyon, the silver lining is that Mathieu Valbuena gave the team a much-valued away goal. If Lyon were to go 3-0 in this match (resulting in a 4-4 tie on aggregate) then the French side would win the tiebreaker, having scored while playing on Ajax’s home turf.

“There’s an hour and a half to overcome our deficit,” Lyon manager Bruno Genesio said, according to the BBC. “We’ll have to create chances and take them, but also remain calm and organized when we lose the ball. We have to remember that we scored three goals [during the May 7 game against FC Nantes]. If we score three against Ajax, we could go through.”

That’s easier said than done, considering the results of the first leg. However, for both teams, this is pretty much go time. AFC Ajax plays in Eredivisie, the top soccer league in The Netherlands. Only the winner of the league qualifies for the Champions League group stage (while second place qualifies for the UCL’s third qualifying round for non-champions.)

AFC Ajax is currently in second place, behind Feyenoord Rotterdam. They could book their ticket to the Champions League by winning the Europa League and not worry about having to surpass De Stadionclub. Lyon, currently in fourth place in Ligue 1, would miss out on UCL qualifying by one spot. Yikes.

