Tyga: Intimate Date Night With New Mystery Girl As Kylie & Travis Scott Get Serious

Backgrid

The single life is treating Tyga well! Upon returning from a vacation with Jordan Ozuna, the rapper hit the town with yet ANOTHER girl for a date night on May 10. What will Kylie Jenner think!?

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott’s relationship has been heating up over the last few weeks, and Tyga, 27, is retaliating by going public with multiple new women! The most recent was a mystery brunette, who Tyga arrived at Nobu Los Angeles with on May 10. Her identity is unclear and there was no PDA between the two, but there’s no mistaking that they were walking into the high-profile restaurant side by side.

The night out comes after Tyga’s trip to Tulum, Mexico, where he spent time with another fling, Jordan Ozuna. The two were first linked at the end of April after a night out at Beauty & Essex, then reunited on the tropical vacation. However, she’s been adamant that they’re not dating. Plus, it’s recently been rumored that T might be reconciling with his ex, Blac Chyna, too, after they both partied in Miami and Las Vegas on the same weekends.

While it seems Tyga is playing the field following the Kylie breakup, she already seems to be getting into another serious relationship. Things have heated up fast between the reality star and Travis Scott — they’ve already sat courtside at an NBA game together, and she’s been photographed cozying up to him multiple times since they were first linked. No point in wasting time, right?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will ever get back together?

