Trevor Noah: Comey’s LA Escape After Firing A Cross Between O.J. Simpson & Watergate

Leave it to Trevor Noah to have the funniest take on President Trump firing FBI Director James Comey. ‘The Daily Show’ host poked fun at Comey’s attempt to leave LA after hearing he was fired by comparing it to the legendary O.J. Simpson car chase and Watergate. Watch the segment!

Trevor Noah devoted a lot of time on the May 10 episode of The Daily Show to talk President Donald Trump’s “insane” decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. The firing happened the night before, which made it impossible for late night hosts to react, as they film their shows earlier in the day. But Trevor made up for lost time with a biting segment about the historic event.

After Comey heard the news that he was terminated from his position at the FBI, in the middle of a speech, no less, he left Los Angeles with a large motorcade to get to LAX and fly back to Washington, DC. Trevor said that the crazy media coverage of that “escape,” where helicopters were hovering over the freeway to document Comey’s every move, was just like the infamous O.J. Simpson car chase. You know, where O.J. evaded police in his white Bronco in a tense chase, ending at his home. It captivated the nation, and was documented move by move. Yeah, that’s definitely a fair comparison to Comey’s deal!

Trevor said the Comey coverage was also comparable to Watergate. “In America, you specifically have checks and balances for this reason,” he said. “So if a president makes a dubious decision like this you could trust Congress to step in and do something about it. People think that this could never happen in America. Isn’t this the place where anything is possible? That’s what I was told,” he joked.

