Courtesy of Instagram

Tommie Lee may be in some hot water. The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was kicked off a Delta flight in Atlanta on May 10. And, alcohol allegedly played a factor. She reportedly received a warning before she entered the flight, but allegedly refused to listen. Watch security escort Tommie off the plane.

Tommie Lee, 32, was booted off a Delta flight on May 10 in Atlanta, according to TMZ, which obtained video footage. It is being reported that Tommie had alcohol in her possession when she was removed.

Tommie Lee reportedly had a wine glass in her hand when she boarded the flight to Miami. One eye witness claimed that she was even asked to leave the wine glass behind in the terminal, upon entering the plane. However, she reportedly snuck on to the flight with the glass in hand.

Security personnel and flight attendants reportedly approached Tommie before the plane took off, according to witnesses. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star allegedly spoke with the Delta employees for about 10 minutes. And, during that time, she was reportedly calm and exited the plane without any issues. Tommie’s incident reportedly delayed flight 1949 for 34 minutes.

Although it’s been rumored that she was drunk on the flight, a rep for Tommie Lee told TMZ that she was not intoxicated. In fact, her behavior stemmed from something personal. Her rep said that she was kicked off the Delta flight for crying over a friend’s recent death. However, that seems like an oddly insensitive reason to be kicked off of a flight. Then again, odd behavior on aircrafts has been a sad trend in the news recently [hence, Dr. Dao, 69].

This shocking report came after Tommie was allegedly given the boot from L&HH some time in late March or Early April. Producers on the show reportedly had a hard time controlling her temper, which allegedly caused her to turn violent. Wow.

“She’s a loose cannon and makes a lot of threats, and yes, she is violent,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com after the report broke on April 5. “You never know what she’s going to do,” the insider explained. That took us back to the time where she attempted to run over Joseline Hernandez, 30, with her car during season 5. Chills.

Although producers love her because she’s so entertaining, it may have gotten too crazy for them to handle. However, her alleged removal from the show is still just a rumor, at the moment. And, we learned that although Tommie knows she’s on thin ice, she’s telling friends that she’s not going anywhere. Get that scoop, here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened on the plane?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.