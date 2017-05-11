‘The Voice’ & ‘American Idol’ Fighting Over Carrie Underwood As A Judge

REX/Shutterstock

‘The Voice’ is shaking in its boots now that ‘American Idol’ is returning to TV. The show is so worried about its future that HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned they’re hoping to ‘lock down some big names’ to be future judges, including Carrie Underwood.

“The Voice is not taking the return of American Idol lightly and wants to lock down some big names to be exclusive to their show — one name that The Voice wants as a future coach is Carrie Underwood. The problem is that American Idol wants her as well. So she is in the driver’s seat and can really choose her destiny when it comes to doing one of the shows or not. Let the bidding war begin,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

OMG! We’re dying over here. We don’t really care which show Carrie lands on, as long as she lands on one of them. Obviously, Carrie won Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, so she has history with the show, but it sounds like her choice is all going to come down to who’s willing to pay her more. Click here to see more pics of Carrie Underwood!

But if Carrie does join Idol, she probably won’t be the only familiar face returning for the reboot. Not only is Idol hoping Kelly Clarkson will also join the series as a judge, but Ryan Seacrest is all but a lock to host again.

After running for 15 seasons on Fox, American Idol will return in March 2018, but this time, it’ll air on ABC. “American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it,” Disney/ABC Television Group president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement on May 9, when the news was announced. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than- ever Idol.”

Nothing else has been made official, but we certainly hope Carrie joins Idol as a judge!

HollywoodLifers, which show do YOU think Carrie Underwood should be a judge on? Tell us below!

