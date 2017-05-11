Taylor Swift Determined Not To Be Bullied By Katy Perry & Calvin Harris: She’ll ‘Fire Back’

Calvin Harris and Katy Perry have a song coming out next month, and Taylor Swift is ready to retaliate if it winds up being about her, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Taylor Swift, 27, isn’t afraid to fire back if Calvin Harris and Katy Perry’s collaboration turns out to be about her. “Taylor is watching closely to what Katy, Calvin or even Kanye West might say about her in upcoming tracks,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s determined to have the last word on any diss tracks aimed at her. She does not want to be anyone’s doormat and will defend herself.”

Meanwhile, Tay is currently working on her own new music, too, so people from her past (i.e. her ex and public nemesis) should probably also watch out. “Taylor is no stranger to clapping back on social media or in her own music,” our source adds. “She has been working long and hard on her album and may update her lyrics accordingly. Taylor refused to be bullied by anyone, and while her first instinct will always be to rise above the ugly mudslinging, she’s also making it clear that if someone takes shots at her, she will fire back if needed.”

Calvin revealed on May 9 that Katy Perry, 33, is one of the artists he’s collaborating with on his upcoming album, due out June 30. All the details on their song are being kept under wraps for now, but like Taylor, we’ll be keeping our ears open when it finally drops!

The 27-year-old has been MIA for most of 2017, and she’s reportedly been hiding out to work on her next album in peace. She’s barely even been posting on social media, either, although she did make a return to Instagram on May 3 to promote HAIM’s new song. It was her first post in TWO months! We are so ready for some more Taylor!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Calvin and Katy’s song will be about Taylor?