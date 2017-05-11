T.I. Has ‘Never Been Happier’ With Bernice Burgos: Completely Over Tiny?

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. totally partied it up for Meek Mill’s birthday, but he was also celebrating the new love in his life: Bernice Burgos! The rapper decided to show her off at the epic bash, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY.

T.I., 36, reportedly decided he was DONE keeping his relationship with alleged side piece Bernice Burgos, 37 on the down low. “TIP went out and helped Meek [Mill] continue to celebrate turning 30 and he brought his girl with him for the occasion,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “TIP and Bernice are together! Like, he doesn’t give a f— anymore and will continue to bring his babe out in public,” the insider said. T.I. only just got the divorce papers from Tiny, 41, on Apr. 24 but he reportedly has totally moved on.

“He’s tired of hiding her [Bernice] and doesn’t think it’s fair to keep her in the background any longer,” the insider explained, “he really has strong feelings for her and wants that to be expressed.” T.I. reportedly got “lit” at the club with Bernice for Meek’s big birthday. The couple reportedly were “all over each other” and “Bernice was twerking on him and shaking her money maker all over TIP.” T.I. apparently “loved” every second of it and “made him feel like he was 21 all over again.”

Did Bernice bring out a new side of T.I. or has he just been ready to put all the drama with Tiny behind him? “TIP’s all about being happy. It’s the only thing he wants in life. And with Bernice, he’s never been happier,” the insider told us. Meanwhile, Tiny has been finding herself too and decided she doesn’t want T.I. anywhere near her with Mothers’ Day coming up. “The more she’s away from TIP, the better life is. Mother’s Day is around the corner and she absolutely doesn’t want to see him! She just wants to spend it with the ones who make her happy – her children!” a source previously told HollywoodLife.



HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Bernice are meant to be? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.