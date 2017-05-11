Courtesy of CBS

WINNING! Stephen Colbert is absolutely thrilled that Donald Trump called him out as a ‘no talent guy’ and trashed ‘The Late Show.’ We’ve got his jubilant celebration where the host said that the best way to shut down his scathing jokes would be to resign from office!

ZING! Stephen Colbert, 52, clapped back at Donald Trump, 70, for slamming him as a “no talent guy” who is just picking on his presidency for the sake of ratings. On his May 11 telecast, the host said “The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show. And there’s only one thing to say. Yay!” as he clapped and blew kisses to the audience. “Mr. Trump, there is a lot you don’t understand. But I never thought one of those things would be show business! Don’t you know, for a year I have been have been trying to get you to say my name!? And you were very restrained. Admirably restrained. But now, you did it! he crowed, before declaring “I won!”

Colbert has gone after Trump in a way that no other late night host has, devoting entire monologues to bash the president. The Commander-in-Chief is super pissed off about a particular joke where he said that, “You talk like a sign-language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin‘s c*ck holster,” claiming it was “filthy.” Umm, Donald has a foul mouth — even using the “F” bomb on the campaign trail in 2016 — so he really has no room to be calling anyone out.

.@StephenAtHome only has one thing to say about being called a "no-talent guy." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qWJKtuTSaY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert,” Trump said over dinner in an interview with Time magazine. “There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high—highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.” Colbert got in an amazing dig by saying his highest rated show actually featured “low energy” Jeb Bush, 64, noting that Trump only won the “ratings college.”

“Since all of my success is totally based on you, if you really want to make me down there’s an obvious way — resign!” he joked. “If you do that, what would I talk about then? Except your resignation, because that would be fun!”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Stephen’s reaction? Do you think he “won?”

JavaScript is required to load the comments.