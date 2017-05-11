Donald Trump says he fired James Comey over his handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails but Stephen Colbert wasn’t buying it. The ‘Late Show’ host tore into Trump flimsy excuse for sacking the FBI Director, saying that the Department Of Justice needs a massive name change.

“Firing [James Comey, 56] head of the FBI really feels like ‘Authoritarianism 101,’” Stephen Colbert, 52, said during the May 10 episode of The Late Show. “Which, by the way, [it’s] a very difficult class. The professor is a total Nazi.” All joking aside, Stephen was still reeling in the aftermath of President Donald Trump, 70, suddenly dismissing the FBI director.

“The question is ‘Why did Trump do it?’ Now, while it looks like Donald Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russian investigation…that it why,” Stephen said. ”The word is, Trump has been planning to fire Comey for at least a week, right? And he evidently asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, to come up with reasons to fire him. So that’s why the ‘Department of Justice’ is now the ‘Department of Justification.'”

Oooh, burn. Stephen then took a shot at the Trump administration’s excuse for firing James – aka how Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, 52, said he didn’t like how Comey handled the investigation of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server. “Okay, so they’re claiming Trump fired Comey for how he treated Hillary Clinton. That makes sense – we all remember his rallies when the crowds challenged ‘Treat Her Fairly! Treat Her Fairly!’”

It does seem Rod and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, weren’t happy that the FBI director didn’t “lock her up” as Trump’s supporters demanded. Yet, if this was the case, why did Trump wait more than 100-days into his presidency before firing James? Many have trashed Trump, agreeing with Stephen’s accusation that Donald fired Comey to stop the FBI’s investigation into any possible collusion between Russian forces and the Trump presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal – a conservative leaning magazine owned by Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch, 86 – reported that Comey was fired after requesting additional resources and personnel to expand the probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Comey’s probe had discovered “possible evidence of collusion,” and his request for more resources sent Rod Rosenstein into a tizzy, demanding Trump fire Comey to stop the investigation. It seems the J in “DoJ” does stand for “justification.”

