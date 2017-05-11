Simon Cowell Slams ‘American Idol’ Reboot: Why I Would Never Return

Courtesy of NBC

On to the next! Known for his brutal honesty, Simon Cowell lived up to his reputation while slamming the ‘American Idol’ reboot on May 11. Even though he was asked to be a judge, Simon revealed exactly why he’d never return to the hit show!

It’s a “no” from Simon Cowell. The 57-year-old America’s Got Talent judge is one of many reasons American Idol became a household name, but he won’t be returning to his stomping grounds for the ABC reboot. “I was asked to do it,” he told Extra on May 11. “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that. Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that,” he explained.

After running for 15 seasons on Fox, the popular singing competition will return in 2018 on ABC. The host and judges are yet to be revealed, but fans are hoping they’ll recruit notable A-list stars for the highly anticipated reboot. “American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it,” Disney/ABC Television Group president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor.”

The original host of 15 years, Ryan Seacrest, 42, recently announced his new gig on Live! with Kelly Ripa, 46, however there are rumors that he will return to American Idol in the future. Meanwhile, the first winner of the iconic singing competition, also announced her own big news on May 11. Kelly Clarkson, 35, accepted a judging gig on The Voice for the Spring 2018 cycle.

As we previously reported, there were plenty of reasons for the songstress to accept the offer. “The Voice has been a second home for Kelly and they have treated her like a queen there when she has done the show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “NBC also wants to work with her on some of the upcoming musicals and the money was too good to pass up.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Simon won’t be returning to American Idol? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.