Things are heating up between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, and it’s sending Scott Disick into a downward spiral of drinking and partying hard, according to a new report. Now, his friends are reportedly growing concerned about his state.

Scott Disick, 33, has been partying non-stop since news of Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima’s relationship broke last week, according to TMZ. The site reports that Scott “lost it” when he found out about Kourt’s man, and has been drinking at home and hitting up clubs ever since.

Kourtney and Younes have been linked before, but things seem to really be heating up recently — they were photographed out in LA together on May 3, then enjoyed a romantic dinner together for his 24th birthday on May 5, where witnesses say they “kissed” several times and looked cozy. Since Scott thought he had a chance at getting back together with Kourtney if he stayed sober, he was furious over this hot new romance, which is reportedly why he started drinking again.

Meanwhile, Scott has been hooking up with 19-year-old model, EllaRoss, but she’s reportedly just a rebound girl he’s using to get back at Kourtney. As we just saw on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 33-year-old doesn’t take it well when Kourtney spends time with other guys — he even hooked up with a “tramp” while in Dubai with Kim Kardashian, 36, after reading that his ex was out with someone else.

On the show’s most recent episode, Kourtney said she was totally done with Scott after he brought another girl on the family’s trip to Costa Rica. However, they’ve still spent time together since then for their kids’ sake — he clearly hasn’t gotten the hint that it’s really over. Now, his friends fear that he needs rehab again, or he’ll really go off the deep end, according to TMZ’s source. YIKES!

