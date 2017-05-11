Courtesy of ABC

Is there already trouble in paradise on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’? Although Ripa and Seacrest seem to be the best of friends, there’s reported turmoil between the two involving the revival of ‘American Idol’. She’s allegedly scared that she’ll have to relive another Michael Strahan situation. Yikes.

Are the Live co-hosts breaking up already? Kelly Ripa, 46, and Ryan Seacrest, 42, may have more going on behind the scenes than we thought.

Kelly’s reportedly not thrilled over the news that ABC is resurrecting American Idol, according to Page Six, May 11. The news came just days after Ryan was announced as Kelly’s new co-host. “She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on Live,” a source said. “She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not Idol.” OK — Fair enough, right?

But, this is where things got a bit sketchy — “This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal,” the insider said of Idol‘s timely announcement. The revival of the show is actually reportedly part of Ryan’s move to ABC [Live]. “It’s a no-brainer. He took the job [with ABC] for Idol and to host Live. It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over,” the insider added.” And, the network will allegedly have to announce it before Upfronts, which take place on May 16. What?!

@RyanSeacrest talks about the rumors of #AmericanIdol returning to TV! #KellyandRyan A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on May 8, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

The site also learned that Idol will air on Sunday nights [as opposed to Wednesday/Thursday] to reportedly accommodate Ryan’s schedule.

Nonetheless, when Ryan’s rep caught wind of Page Six‘s report, they shot it down entirely. “That’s untrue,” his rep told the site of their report. “He does not have a deal with Idol. He’s in conversations. His Live deal was made independent of any Idol discussions. His priority is Live With Kelly and Ryan and his radio show.” Talk about a plot twist!

And, an insider for Kelly also shot down the wild report. “Kelly is in the loop. She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice,” the insider said. “It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They’ve known each other 15 years… They really are friends.” Phew! “It’s all false. She’s been fully in the loop,” Kelly’s rep also added.

A third party, ABC, even shot down Page Six‘s report, when a spokesperson said, “Everything is categorically not true.” And, there you have it!

While the site claimed that Kelly’s not happy, she looked thrilled about the revival of Idol on she and Ryan’s show, May 8! Watch her sweet reaction. above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s possible for Ryan to do both gigs?

