Ryan Seacrest & GF Shayna Taylor Moving In Together: Will They Get Engaged Next?

Ryan Seacrest is moving in with his girlfriend Shayna Taylor! Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host already has an already packed schedule with his new gig, but you’ll absolutely swoon over what he did to celebrate the big step with his GF!

Ryan Seacrest moved his girlfriend, personal chef Shayna Taylor into his new Manhattan pad, PEOPLE reported. Guess Ryan wanted to add another level of excitement to his already packed schedule! The 42 year-old new co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan has been adjusting to a thrilling new job on top of moving across the country from Los Angeles to New York City.

He still managed to find time to be romantic and celebrate the big next step with Shayna before he joined Kelly Ripa, 46, in front of the camera. Ryan whisked his girlfriend away to Paris in April for some quality time together. They dated a few years ago, but went their separate ways before reuniting in 2016. Could a ring be the next step for the couple? Shayna probably has an idea of the insane schedule Ryan has, but it could get even busier!

He only just got started at Live, but Ryan could be returning to one of his former hosting gigs. ABC bought American Idol on Friday, May 5 and Ryan reportedly is one the top choice for host. If he signed on to the job, Ryan would be flying from New York to Los Angeles multiple times a week so he could keep on top of both gigs. Don’t sell your place in LA just yet, Ryan! “He originally didn’t want to do Live, but was missing the live show feel that he got from doing American Idol,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “And now that Idol is in flux he wanted to get out there and put some adrenaline back in his brand to kick-start the next phase of his career. He couldn’t deny the money and the opportunity any longer and is in it for the long run.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think now is a good time for Ryan to move in with Shayna? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

