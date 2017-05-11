Roger Stone Defends Trump Firing James Comey: It Was The ‘Right Decision’

REX/Shutterstock

The firing of FBI Director James Comey just became even more curious as Donald Trump’s pal and center of the Russian interference investigation Roger Stone is allegedly the one who helped push him out the door. Hear what he had to say about it on the ‘Today’ Show on May 11.

Whoa! James Comey‘s firing as the FBI Director just got a whole lot more “Nixonian” after CNN and Politico reported that that President Donald Trump‘s close pal Roger Stone, 64, was one of the main proponents in pushing out America’s top cop. He’s been at the center of Comey’s investigation into Russian collusion among Trump’s team, so his role in the sacking is raising a whole lot of eyebrows. He appeared on The Today Show on May 11 to give his side of the story.

Roger would not confirm or deny if he had any involvement in Comey’s firing, telling Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, “I’m not going to characterize any conversation I had with the president on this subject or any other.” However, he did make sure to point out that he supports the president’s decision. “I do think [Comey] needed to go,” he admitted. “I think the president did the right thing.” He later added, “I am a loyal supporter of Donald Trump. I think he has the potential to be a transformational president. I’m not going to contradict him here on the Today show. I think in the case of James Comey, he made the right decision.” He was also adamant that Comey’s firing had nothing to do with Russia.

The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false – Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time – had nothing to do with my decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

We can only take what he said with a grain of salt because this man’s personal mantra is “Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack.” He’s a completely ruthless political insider who engaged in dirty tricks during Richard Nixon’s 1972 presidential campaign and remained close to him even after his disgraceful resignation. The longtime Republican operative has known Trump since the 1980’s and was an informal adviser during his 2016 campaign.

On May 10 Stone tweeted out, “I am not the source of Politico/ CNN stories claiming I urged @ realDonaldTrump 2 fire Comey. Never made such claim. I support decision 100%”, then backed up his hatred for the former FBI Director by adding, “Mr. Comey has become a selective prosecutor, ignoring egregious crimes by the Clintons. He was becoming # JEdgarHoover.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the FBI’s investigation into Trump and his associates’ contact with Russians will continue now that Comey has been fired?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.