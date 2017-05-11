Rob Kardashian Wishes ‘Pretty Mama’ Blac Chyna A Happy Birthday — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship has been touch and go lately, but they put their differences aside for her 29th birthday. Rob gave the mother of his baby a sweet shoutout on Instagram — twice — to celebrate the big day. Just look at these adoring posts!

Yeah, Rob Kardashian is totally in love. The reality star slash sock entrepreneur took to Instagram on May 11 to pay tribute to his on-again off-again fiancée, Blac Chyna on her 29th birthday. Though Rob, 30, and Chyna aren’t in the best place right now, it’s clear that he still cares about her deeply! He posted not one, but two, adorable flashback photos of themselves at Legoland in happier times. Chyna looks beautiful and carefree; these are definitely two of his favorite photos!

“happy birthday pretty mama @blacchyna” Rob captioned his first pic of him and Chyna peeking out from inside lego lions’ mouths at Legoland California. The second pic shows them posing next to a Lego house, Chyna smiling brightly with her leg kicked up in front of Rob. He captioned it “happy birthday blac chyna”. They look so happy! There’s a significance to Rob re-posting these pics, which he’s put up on Instagram several times.

Rob said at the end of 2016 that their trip to Legoland was one of his happiest moments of the year! They went with Chyna’s son, King Cairo, 4, and clearly had a blast. He’s not just sending a message to Chyna for her birthday. He’s letting her know that she’s part of the most important parts of his life. Can they just get back together, like now? He may have done something even bigger for Chyna’s birthday in addition to the posts. Chyna posted on Snapchat that she got a red Ferrari with a giant bow on top. Did Rob splurge and get her the best birthday present ever? It could be a bid to win back her heart!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna are going to ever get married? Let us know!

