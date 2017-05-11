‘Riverdale’ Finale Recap: Will [Spoiler] Survive That Shooting?

Image Courtesy of CW

So many secrets, so many questions and well… a few answers. Here’s a breakdown of all the key moments from the explosive ‘Riverdale’ finale.

What do you do after you find out your dad murdered your brother, killed himself, and had been secretly dealing heroine? Well, if you’re Cheryl Blossom, you go a little crazy. This week, she lost it — she tried to “be with Jason,” by breaking a hole into the ice on Sweet Water river and jumping in. Thankfully, Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead were there to save her. However, her evil mother pushed her once again — so she lit their home on fire.

Oddly enough, that was just one of the intense moments of the action-packed finale. The police demanded FP reveal what Serpents were dealing heroine — something he denied they were and refused to say anything. So, he’d stay behind bars, throwing Jughead into foster care and a new high school. Luckily, he had Betty fighting for him every step of the way.

She published a story defending FP in the Blue & Gold, which led to her locker being trashed with a message written in pig’s blood that read “Go To Hell Serpent Slut,” with a Betty-doll hanging. But that couldn’t be a serpent, right?

Naturally the town wanted everything to look great, so they threw a “jubilee” where Archie sang a love song that he wrote, along with Veronica and the Pussycats. That was followed by Betty’s speech celebrating 75 years of Riverdale. In her speech, much to the mayor’s dismay, she brought up that the town shunned FP and Jughead, standing by her boyfriend.

Following that, Betty and Jughead exchanged “I love yous” for the first time, and had quite a steamy hook up. Unfortunately, that was interrupted by the Serpents. They came knocking on the trailer’s door to let him know they were family, and they always had his back. They also gave him the Serpent’s jacket — something Betty wasn’t so comfortable seeing him wearing.

At least one couple did get some — Archie and Veronica. They came clean to Betty, who couldn’t care less, and then ended up sleeping together. However, even though Archie denies it to Veronica, it’s clear to the rest of the world that his heart may be with Betty after all. (Typical Archie, wants what he can’t have.)

For now though, he has bigger things on his mind. All glowing post hook up, he went to meet his dad at Pop’s. However, that glow was quickly gone — when he came out of the bathroom from washing his hands (gross), Pop’s was being robbed, and even though he tried to avoid it, his dad was shot.

“The only thing I can say is you will definitely see Fred in the season premiere of season 2. That’s really all I can say,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. So, that’s that.

HollywoodLifers, do you think he’ll survive? Do you think Jughead and Betty will make it work? Do you think Cheryl will be ok? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments.

