Kirk Frost Gushes Over Rasheeda’s Workout Video Amidst Alleged Baby Mama Scandal

This is so cute. While there is a lot of drama going on between ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kirk Frost and his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost right now, he just had to congratulate her on the amazing feat she completed during her May 10 workout video!

“About this mornings workout finally got my 1 leg squats with 55lb weights!!” the star captioned the pic of her totally crushing the serious workout move. “#goinhard #gogirl #fitmom #teamgetfit 🎼🎤🎼 my ‘Go Girl’ song had me motivated!!”

While Rasheeda’s serious exercise routine was definitely getting her nothing but praise from her fans, no one seemed more impressed than her hubby who totally gushed over his wife by liking the pic.

The messy situation between Rasheeda, Kirk, and his alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington has been playing out on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta all throughout season 6 and we still don’t know if Kirk is truly the father of Jasmine’s baby.

However, we know he DID cheat on Rasheeda with Jasmine, and Rasheeda recently locked him out of the house. So we are just waiting for the big reveal now!

