Pippa Middleton’s ‘Elegant & Handmade’ Bridal Gown Design Revealed

Prepare to be wowed! Pippa Middleton will be a vision to behold on her special day, as the blushing beauty will reportedly wear an ‘elegant and handmade’ bridal gown. With the ceremony only days away, we’ve got the latest on her big fashion plans!

Pippa Middleton, 33, is making all the final touches as she prepares to marry hedge fun millionaire, James Matthews, 41, on May 20, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. For the momentous occasion, the blushing bride will undoubtedly stun with her elegant sartorial display, as she’ll be opting for a chic and classy bridal gown. The design is “very simple, elegant and it’s all handmade,” a source close to Giles Deacon‘s team tells E! News. “Very few people have seen the finished thing.” Even though Pippa hasn’t revealed who or what she’s wearing during her big day, we’re confident she will dazzle with her incredible fashion sense!

Pippa has reportedly taken her dress in five times, since she keeps shedding pounds ahead of her wedding! The brunette beauty was spotted taking several Pilates classes recently, at an exclusive fitness center and private club KX Gym in Chelsea. To prepare for the big event, Pippa has kept very busy, even hiring an assistant to help with wedding planning and projects in the future. She and James are clearly looking forward exchanging their vows at the iconic location.

Their wedding ceremony will definitely be unforgettable, especially given their love story. James popped the question in July 2016, with a 3.5-carat art deco-inspired diamond engagement ring from London jeweler, Robinson Pelham. He went the extra mile to wow his leading lady! She and her beau reportedly asked resident priest, Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, to officiate their nuptials.

Family will also be at the forefront of their wedding ceremony! Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William‘s, 34, children — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, are both expected to serve starring roles in the ceremony. Charlotte will be the flower girl and George will sweetly be taking on the duties of a “page boy” or ring bearer, E! News reports. We can hardly wait!

