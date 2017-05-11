Nicki Minaj Challenges Blac Chyna To Race Her In Pink Lambo In Sweet Birthday Message

Splash News/REX/Shutterstock

While most of us race to the bar on our birthday, Blac Chyna was challenged to race BFF Nicki Minaj and her pink Lamborghini on the streets of Los Angeles. The rapper wrote the sweetest celebratory message to her ‘baby girl’ on Instagram. Check it out!

Did Fast And The Furious just add two more members to their crew? Vin Diesel better watch out, because Blac Chyna, 28, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are about to race their sexy sports cars through Los Angeles — or at least they’re thinking about it. For the reality star’s 28th birthday, she received a cherry red Ferrari from a mystery sender, possibly Rob Kardashian or maybe even Tyga! Either way, BFF Nicki, who owns a hot pink Lamborghini, threatened to race the birthday girl once reunited in the City Of Angels.

“Heyo Chyna, don’t make me have to pull out the HOT PINK Lamborghini on dat a**,” wrote the “Anaconda” rapper on Instagram on May 11. “You wanna race when I get to LA or naw? HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!” It’s believed that Nicki painted her $400,000 Lambo Aventador bright pink on the same day as her clothing line launch in 2013. Unfortunately she wasn’t the only one who had the original idea of adding a pink paint job. Chris Brown owns a Porsche with the same Pepto Bismal color that demands attention.

OK, but we need to talk about Chyna’s Ferrari real quick. The car is absolutely stunning — but we’re more curious about who bought it for her. Could it be Rob, her ex-fiancé who also wished her a happy birthday on Instagram? Or Tyga, her ex-boyfriend who’s supposedly getting closer to her again and wants to help raise daughter Dream? The “Rack City” rapper is “all in” when it comes to rekindling things with Chyna, maybe even starting with some birthday sex!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think would win in a car race — Nicki or Chyna?

