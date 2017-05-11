Miss USA Preliminary Competition: Watch The 2017 Pageant Online Free

Shine bright like a diamond! The Miss USA Preliminary Competition airs tonight, May 11, and the ladies will compete for a spot in the semifinals at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Watch the pageant online for free at 10 pm ET!

It’s time to sit back, relax and get ready for an incredible show! The 2017 Miss USA Preliminary Competition will take place Thursday, May 11, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. All 50 states and the District of Columbia will be represented and the ladies will vying for a spot in the semifinals. To give an added flare, Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber and Alex Wehrley will serve as co-hosts for the highly anticipated event. You can watch the entire show online at 10PM ET from the comfort of your home, via the pageant’s YouTube page!

“Tune in & give back to our partner Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity. Click the Donate button to help kids with untreated clefts receive a new smile & a second chance at life,” the caption from their Facebook reads. Halima Aden, the first contestant to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in a hijab and burkini, will serve as a judge, alongside Vanessa Gringer, Maura McGreevy, Nick Light and former crown winners Carole Gist and Brook Lee. 15 semi-finalists will advance, but they won’t be revealed until the main event airs on May 14.

When it comes to what they are looking for, Brooke revealed, “in the world of instant information, and a constant barrage of social media it is essential that female role models cut through the noise and be able to set concrete examples of integrity and truth. Miss USA has always stood for a woman who has followed her own path, and celebrated that unique path in achieving the title.”

After tonight’s preliminary round, there will be 51 women competing for the prestigious title on Sunday. Each beauty will be gracing the stage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, giving it their all for the evening gown, swimsuit category, final look, final question round and more.

