Miley Cyrus has released her first new single in two years, and it was worth the wait. ‘Malibu’ dropped today, May 11, and it’s re-solidified Miley’s position as the reigning pop princess. (Also, 2012 Miley vibes anyone?) Watch the music video right here!

Talk about a comeback track. “Malibu” is a rollicking acoustic ballad — not quite a jam, but it’s catchy nonetheless — however; it’s really the video that we have to talk about. As Miley prances around on the beach in various boho outfits with a huge bunch of rainbow balloons trailing in her wake, we have to say we’re reminded of that simple, pre-Bangerz time when it wasn’t a surprise to see her in cowboy boots. Smiley Miley is alive and well!

Miley shared a snippet of the song on Twitter on May 10, and though it was only a few seconds long, we immediately liked what we heard. The best part of all is that it’s just a taste of what’s coming from the “Wrecking Ball” singer later this year…in the form of a new album! “My record is political, but the sound bite doesn’t stop there,” Miley told Billboard of her next record in a recent interview. “Because you can write something beautiful and you know E! News will ruin our lives and say, ‘This is a political record.’ Because then I’m the Dixie Chicks and I’m getting my album smashed in the streets, and that’s not what I want. I want to talk to people in a compassionate, understanding way — which people aren’t doing.” Can’t wait to see where Miley takes us next!

