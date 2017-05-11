Meek Mill Blows $20k Partying Baller Style With T.I. In Strip Club: Wild Video

REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill and T.I. made it rain on May 11 at ACES nightclub in NYC! The rappers were surrounded by half-naked women and endless bottles, while they partied the night away! And, Meek even grabbed the mic to give the crowd a free show! You have to see the wild video!

Are Meek Mill, 30, and T.I., 36, involved in a sweet bromance? — It sure looked like it during the wee hours of the morning on May 11! Meek celebrated his 30th birthday inside ACES nightclub in NYC, and he dropped a whopping $20k, according to TMZ. Pocket change, right? Watch Meek and T.I. throw cash like it was nothing! Also, Meek’s birthday was actually on May 6, FYI.

Meek reportedly showed up to the club around 2 AM with his crew, where they ordered 10 bottles of Don Julio 1942. Now that costs a pretty penny. As seen in the videos, Meek owned the night when he grabbed the mic to perform for party goers. Meek showed that it’s all in the wrist, when he made it rain on a bare-bootied chick, below.

Happy bday @realpandasupreme & #meekmill hey @realberniceburgos @acesnewyork #WCW A post shared by AcesNewYork (@acesnewyork) on May 11, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

While the videos are wild, we’re not entirely shocked to see Meek and Tip in the club. T.I. was finally served with divorce papers from Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, on April 24. Tiny originally filed in Dec. 2016, however the two had been on-and-off since. But, she finally pulled the plug.

And, then there’s Meek. The rapper is still on the brink of his split with Nicki Minaj, 32. The pair dated for nearly two years, and the breakup reportedly ended in a pretty nasty way. Since the split, Meek has taken to social media, multiple times, to throw some subtle shade at his ex. Now, he’s rumored to be dating a Nicki look-a-like! Yikes — that’s never a good look.

Either way, the two rappers have been living it up, dropping cash and partying hard. Whatever makes them happy, right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek and T.I. should remain single after their relationship woes?

