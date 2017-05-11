Manchester United Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch The Europa League Semi-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After winning the first leg of the Europa League Semi-Final, Manchester United is in a good spot. They better keep it up when they meet Celta Vigo for Game 2 on May 11. The game kicks off at 3:05 PM ET so don’t miss a single moment!

For Manchester United and Celta Vigo, there’s more at stake in this game than just a trip to the Europa League final. Winning the Europa League means a ticket to the 2017-18 season of the Champions League. While United could theoretically place in the Top 4 of the Premier League (earning a spot in the UCL,) Celta is too far down La Liga’s table to make it. So, for manager Eduardo Berizzo, 47, and the rest of Celta, it’s do or die. Expect them to leave everything out on the field when they meet the Red Devils at Old Trafford for this match.

United walked away from the first leg of the Europa League semis with a 1-0 victory, thanks to Marcus Rashford’s free kick in the 66th minute. After some soccer trickery, with Daley Blind, 27, pretending to take the kick before Marcus, 19, bashed the ball right over Celta’s goalkeeper, Sergio Alvarez, 30. Up to that point, Sergio had done his best to keep Manchester from scoring, but that’s how it goes: a single mistake could be deadly.

Manchester United is coming into this match after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. Manager Jose Mourinho, 54, had Marcus sit on the bench at the start of that match. With a trip to the final on the line, Jose won’t likely make that same mistake.

“They’ll bring Marcus Rashford back to add his pace to Antony Martial’s and they’ll be able to be patient and pick Celta Vigo off on the counter-attack,” commentator and former Celtic player Charlie Nicholas, 55, told Sky Sports, predicting United to win big in this match. For the Red Devils, here’s hoping he’s right (and if you’re a Celta Vigo fan, here’s hoping he’s wrong.)

