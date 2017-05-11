‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale & BF Anthony Kalabretta Shockingly Split After 2 Years

FameFlyNet

Talk about an emotional finale! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Lucy Hale reportedly broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Anthony Kalabretta, just a couple of weeks before the epic conclusion to her hit TV series. Read on for the details — A.

It’s a new chapter for Lucy Hale, 27! The Pretty Little Liars actress, who recently revealed that she gave up alcohol, also let go of something (or someone) else that no longer served her well. That’s right guys, Lucy and boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta are O-V-E-R after two years of dating, according to ET. Their breakup is reportedly social media official as well, as the stars both unfollowed each other and deleted a great deal of photos together. Now we have to wonder what exactly happened to the couple.

Without giving a concrete reason behind their shocking split, a friend close to the TV star told the publication that she “became a homebody when they were dating” and that she “really loved” him. Fans first got a taste of trouble in paradise in 2016, when rumors began swirling that the Hollywood hotties called it quits. Lucy actually stood up to those claims and slammed them as “false.” Unfortunately the couple only made it another year.

The timing behind Lucy and Anthony’s split is definitely interesting, considering the Pretty Little Liars series finale is only two weeks ago. Maybe the brunette beauty is trying to shed all elements of her past in order to start over fresh, which includes going on a health kick. Lucy revealed to Birdie magazine that she avoids big Hollywood parties these days and has “no interest” in alcohol anymore. She’s also trying to surround herself with “better people,” which could explain why she’s not with Anthony anymore.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear that Lucy and Anthony broke up? Tell us below!

