Ready for an inside look at Kylie Jenner’s life? In case you haven’t gotten enough of it during the past ten years of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ she now has her own show. Here’s the first trailer!

Kylie Jenner wants the world to see her real side — that’s why the 19-year-old is taking us behind the scenes of her life as the CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, a style icon, a fashion designer, a social media magnate, an author and a philanthropist. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” Kylie says in the trailer for Life of Kylie. “Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy… There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me: Kylie.”

The youngest in the family is the latest to land her own show, leaving sister Kendall Jenner as the only one who hasn’t had her own show. It began with Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, and led to multiple spinoffs: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, and Rob & Chyna.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said in a press release. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life of Kylie premieres with two episodes on July 6 at 10pm ET/PT on E! It is eight episodes total. Will you be watching?