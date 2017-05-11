Click to Skip Ad
Liam Payne Announces First Solo Music: Find Out The Name Of His Debut Single

Thu, May 11, 2017 1:10pm EDT by Add first Comment
Liam Payne surprised fans on May 11 by announcing that his first solo single will arrive on May 19, and we’re shook. The name of the song is a clear sign that it’s going to be one of the sexiest pieces of music ever! Find out what it is here.

“Ready?” Liam Payne, 23, asked fans on Facebook Live, revealing that his new single “Strip That Down” will be here May 19! Watch the video teaser right here.

Liam first teased fans on May 10 by uploading a clip of himself walking around shirtless, and he used the same pair of eyeballs emoji in his tweet alerting fans that he’d be going live. At the time, it was unclear as to whether the visual was a preview of a new song/music video, commercial or other type of campaign, but now we know that it’s part of the video for “Strip That Down.” Also, we’d be wrong to avoid mentioning that he looks like a sexy beast in it.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Liam’s next move? Tell us if you’re pumped to hear his new music!

