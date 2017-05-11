Liam Payne Announces First Solo Music: Find Out The Name Of His Debut Single

Courtesy of Facebook

Liam Payne surprised fans on May 11 by announcing that his first solo single will arrive on May 19, and we’re shook. The name of the song is a clear sign that it’s going to be one of the sexiest pieces of music ever! Find out what it is here.

“Ready?” Liam Payne, 23, asked fans on Facebook Live, revealing that his new single “Strip That Down” will be here May 19! Watch the video teaser right here.

Liam first teased fans on May 10 by uploading a clip of himself walking around shirtless, and he used the same pair of eyeballs emoji in his tweet alerting fans that he’d be going live. At the time, it was unclear as to whether the visual was a preview of a new song/music video, commercial or other type of campaign, but now we know that it’s part of the video for “Strip That Down.” Also, we’d be wrong to avoid mentioning that he looks like a sexy beast in it.

6pm BST on my Facebook page 👀 https://t.co/3HRgVbMeEp — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 11, 2017

👀 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 10, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

