Kylie Jenner ‘Jealous’ Of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Bomb A** Body’ After Nude Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian is the bomb! At least in her little sister Kylie Jenner’s eyes. The eldest Kardashian sibling was showing off her rocking bod in front of her sisters during her epic nude photo shoot and the youngest member of the clan was super jealous!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is making her little sis Kylie Jenner, 19, green with envy in this new sneak peek of the May 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that features Kourtney’s now famous nude photo shoot. Kourt got totally naked for the session in Costa Rica and her sisters were around to watch her flaunt her stuff while splashing around in a pool.

All eyes were on Kourt while her photographer, Mike Rosenthal, snapped away during the carefree afternoon which was filled with giggles from both her and her sisters — Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The group cheered on the mama of three while she struck some very impressive poses. “Kourt, you are giving life right now!” her hairstylist Jen Atkin said while Kourtney whipped her very long wet locks around.

“I honestly was worried about you after Penelope [Disick],” Khloe tells her big sis in a confessional, remarking on how she thought Kourt’s second child may have affected her body. “I did think, like, she’s gone. Now, she’s YOLO-ing it up, f**king bomb ass body, naked in the pool and your sisters should be afraid of you.” Go, Kourt!

While Kourt is splashing around, Kylie notices a particularly good shot and totally snaps. “What the f**k!” the lip kit mogul says while viewing the shot. “I want to get in. I’m so jealous!” Sorry, Kylie! Looks like this pool party is for the big girls!

