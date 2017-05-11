Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Kylie Jenner: Did She Admit To Plastic Surgery? ‘Barbie Girl’ In New Shoot

Thu, May 11, 2017 2:35pm EDT by Dory Larrabee 1 Comment
Kylie Jenner admitted plastic surgery
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
99 Photos

Kylie Jenner looks like a doll inside the Cadence Issue of ‘Flaunt’ magazine. Wearing a long blonde wig and pink Juicy sweatpants, she looks like Barbie! And did she just admit to plastic surgery in her caption?

Kylie Jenner, 19, showed off her sexy new shoot for Flaunt magazine on her Instagram on May 11. She’s wearing multiple, racy outfits — an orange thong, a pink swimsuit, and Juicy Couture sweatpants.

What year is it? Next to one photo, Kylie wrote: “life in plastic it’s fantastic 😛.” She’s obviously referencing Aqua‘s 1997 hit song “Barbie Girl” — the quote is a lyric in the song. The shoot is very pink-inspired, and with that long blonde hair, she totally looks like a Barbie!

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian — PICS Of The Similar-Looking Sisters

Of course, since her full booty and large chest are on display, fans were commenting things like, “she finally admits plastic omg,” and “So you’re plastic and that’s why you’re fantastic? Interesting.”

Whether or not she is subtly admitting to getting work done, she looks amazing in the new shoot! Since she’s wearing a few different wigs, it’s no surprise that her hair was done by Toyko Stylez. Her gorgeous makeup was done by Ariel Tejada. 

We don’t really think she’s admitting to anything here — we think she’s just having fun with captions. But let us know what you believe!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie Jenner admitted to plastic surgery?

More Kylie Jenner News:

Kylie Jenner's Platinum Blonde Bob At Met Gala -- Better Than Last Year?
Kylie Jenner's Pink Hair: Should You Dye Your Hair Rose Gold Like The Star?
Kylie Jenner's Beauty Evolution: From Awkward Teen To Hot to Trot Trendsetter -- Pics

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad