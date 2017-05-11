Kylie Jenner: Did She Admit To Plastic Surgery? ‘Barbie Girl’ In New Shoot

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner looks like a doll inside the Cadence Issue of ‘Flaunt’ magazine. Wearing a long blonde wig and pink Juicy sweatpants, she looks like Barbie! And did she just admit to plastic surgery in her caption?

Kylie Jenner, 19, showed off her sexy new shoot for Flaunt magazine on her Instagram on May 11. She’s wearing multiple, racy outfits — an orange thong, a pink swimsuit, and Juicy Couture sweatpants.

What year is it? Next to one photo, Kylie wrote: “life in plastic it’s fantastic 😛.” She’s obviously referencing Aqua‘s 1997 hit song “Barbie Girl” — the quote is a lyric in the song. The shoot is very pink-inspired, and with that long blonde hair, she totally looks like a Barbie!

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 11, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Of course, since her full booty and large chest are on display, fans were commenting things like, “she finally admits plastic omg,” and “So you’re plastic and that’s why you’re fantastic? Interesting.”

Whether or not she is subtly admitting to getting work done, she looks amazing in the new shoot! Since she’s wearing a few different wigs, it’s no surprise that her hair was done by Toyko Stylez. Her gorgeous makeup was done by Ariel Tejada.

We don’t really think she’s admitting to anything here — we think she’s just having fun with captions. But let us know what you believe!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie Jenner admitted to plastic surgery?

