Kendall Jenner Quitting ‘KUWTK’?: Why She’ll Be On The Reality Show Less

Has Kendall Jenner decided to film less ‘KUWTK’? She wants to be taken seriously as a model, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned and reportedly already has a plan to make her runway career the priority ahead of ‘Keeping Up’!

Kendall Jenner, 21, reportedly has decided she wants to spend less time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians so she can increase her model cred. “Kendall wants her modeling career to be her main focus,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Don’t worry, Kendall fans, she has no plans to disappear from TV screens forever. “She will continue to appear on Keeping Up and any other Kardashian related shows,” the insider told us.

Kendall reportedly made up her mind that she can still rake in the dough from KUWTK, but still put her solo career first. “It [the TV shows] is basically their life blood and they make a good amount of money from it,” the source continued, “but she is going to limit the amount of appearances because she wants to be known more as a model than a reality star.” Kendall freaked fans out after Star magazine reported that she was making shooting super difficult. “She’s reusing to discuss her personal life, she won’t let anyone into her home to shoot, and she limits the number of hours she’ll be available. The show’s ratings are way down, and Kendall’s attitude isn’t helping,” a source told the mag.

“She is not over doing it, it doesn’t upset her,” the insider explained to us. Kendall reportedly won’t stop filming with her family, but she has decided that fewer appearances on the show might just what she needs to take her modeling to the next level. “She just wants to be looked at as a legit model and not a reality show wannabe. So it is kind of a she wants her cake and eat it too type situation,” the source said.

