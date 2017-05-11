SplashNews

New couple alert! Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, totally stole the show at the ‘Snatched’ premiere where they made a PDA-filled red carpet debut that included kisses, cuddling and more. We’ve got the pics!

Kate Hudson, 38, is in love and wants the whole world to know it, HollywoodLifers! The stunning actress attended the Snatched premiere on Wednesday, May 10, to support her mom, Goldie Hawn, 71 — but she wasn’t alone. For the first time since they were rumored to be dating in March 2017, Kate brought along boyfriend Danny Fujikawa!

Though Kate did pose for a few photos by herself, once Danny joined her on the red carpet they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Danny wrapped his arm tightly around Kate’s waist, and at one point he even leaned over and pressed a kiss to her cheek as she giggled for the cameras. So cute!

Other pictures from the big event show Kate and her musician boyfriend looking lovingly into each other’s eyes, locking lips and laughing together. Plus, before they hit the red carpet, Kate snapped some behind-the-scenes videos of the both of them getting ready. In most videos we can see Kate getting her hair and makeup done, but in one she shows us Danny getting on his suit with some help from a friend.

Of course, Kate and Danny weren’t the only hot couple steaming up the red carpet that night. Kate’s mom, Goldie, and longtime partner, Kurt Russell, 66, were also showing off lots of PDA at the big premiere. Geez, we’re jealous!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kate and her boyfriend, Danny, showing PDA on the red carpet? Do YOU think they make a cute couple?

