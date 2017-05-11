Kanye West Furious He Didn’t Make Forbes Top 5 Richest Hip Hop Artists

REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West was shocked and beyond angry he didn’t make ‘Forbes’ list of the top 5 most financially successful rappers, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Yeezy reportedly already has a plan to ‘crush’ the competition!

Kanye West has reportedly been fuming because he didn’t crack Forbes‘ top five most financially successful rappers in the world. “Kanye wants to be the GOAT of everything. Rap! Fashion! Producer! Endorsement deals! Everything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The 39 year-old has reportedly decided that going off the grid could be the key to topping the list next year. “He got wind of the news that he wasn’t even close to making Forbes Richest Top 5 Artist and that inspired him to get out of town and go to a place where he could be alone and write

killer bars!,” the insider told us.

Yeezy reportedly had a rough time seeing some of the names on the list. “‘Ye loves everybody on that list but doesn’t think everyone should be there, mainly Drake, 30,” the source said. Yikes! “He’s happy for Jay Z, 47, but deep down he competes with HOVA on everything and that royally crushed his spirits when he learned Jay made it but he didn’t,” the insider told us. Could Kanye has still been upset over how long it took Jay Z to visit his family after Kim Kardashian’s robbery.

Don’t worry, Kanye fans because the rapper reportedly plans to come back better than ever. “‘Ye’s coming with it though,” the insider continued, “he’s on a mission to crush all these rappers and wants everyone to watch the throne because he’s coming for it.” Sean Diddy Combs, 47, topped the list this year with a whomping net worth of $820 million. Jay-Z came in second place just $10 million shy of Diddy with $810 million. Dr. Dre, 52, and then Birdman, 48, came in third and fourth with Drake and his 490 million rounded out the top 5.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised Kanye didn’t make the top 5 richest rappers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

