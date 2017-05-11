Pregnant Kailyn Lowry’s Mystery Man Reveals If They’re Dating After She Posts Pic In Bed

Courtesy of Snapchat

Holy cow! Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with one guy’s baby and now she’s hanging out in the bed of a new man. We’ve got the details on how her sexy mystery fella is spilling the beans about their relationship after their cozy Snapchat pic.

You’d think Kailyn Lowry would dial down on the man game since she’s pregnant with her third baby. She finally revealed on May 2 that the father is a guy named Chris Lopez, but she was seen on Snapchat hanging out in bed with a hottie named Dj Cephas while giving a middle finger salute to the camera. So does the 25-year-old have a new boyfriend?

“Kail and I are just friends,” Dj told The Dirty on May 10. “We are not dating. I have a lot of respect for her,” he continued. “I think she admires the fact that I find positivity in any circumstance.” So what was he doing hanging out in bed with the Teen Mom 2 star? “The picture of us in bed did not mean anything,” he explained. “Everyone was under the impression that we were being intimate and that wasn’t the case.”

“As far as people trying to control how she lives her life really baffles me. Who are they to say what someone else should be doing with their life? Everyone is human,” Dj added. Well, Kailyn is a well-known reality star who kept fans guessing about the father of her unborn baby for months. Of course people are going to be interested in what she’s up to.

“We are just friends. He’s a good person with good energy, which is what I want to be around,” Kailyn added. She showed off the pic in question while hanging out in LA for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7. The mama-to-be said that, “People obviously want to make it more because they love gossip and entertainment.”

Well, it DID create a ton of drama with fans wondering if she was hooking up with a new man while pregnant with another man’s baby. Even her ex-hubby Javi Marroquin, 24, responded to the pic, telling Radar, “It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her.” He also tweeted, “😂😂 lol I’m disgusted.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kailyn was trying to tease fans that she had a new man with the pic?

