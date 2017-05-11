Justin Bieber Gets Love From Malaika Arora & More Bollywood Stars At India Concert

REX/Shutterstock

Some of the biggest stars in Bollywood showed up to Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai on May 10! The singer performed to a massive crowd in India, and he had a star-studded audience, with Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and more in attendance.

India got a big dose of Justin Bieber, 23, this week, and even some of the biggest celebrities in the country showed up for his Purpose world tour show at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10! One of the most buzzed about sightings at the concert was Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan — the two separated last year, but united to take their son, Arhaan, to the event. One day later, their divorce was finalized.

Bieber with bae-ber ☺️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 10, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Alia Bhatt also attended the show, and shared a photo of herself and her sister, Shaheen, looking at the stage from afar in awe. Sirdevi and Boney Kapoor took their daughter, Khushi Kapoor, to the concert, as well, and Raveena Tandon totally fangirled over the Biebs. “I think it is great, we should have more shows like that,” she gushed. “We can see everyone go crazy about him.”

Other Bollywood stars who showed up included Bipasha and Karan Grover, Rochelle Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amyra Dastur and Arjun Rampal. Unfortunately, Justin only played one night in India, but he did tell the crowd he wanted to come again.

Before the concert, Justin spent the day with children in Mumbai. He joined a group of kids on their way to school, and a video shows him interacting with them so sweetly by shaking their hands, learning their names and more. This is definitely a new Justin and we hope he’s here to stay!

