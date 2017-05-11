Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Engaged: See ‘Revenge’ Star’s Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

A ‘Revenge’ romance has gone to the next level. The show’s stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are finally engaged and she’s showing off her gorgeous diamond ring. We’ve got the pic, right here!

Well it’s about time! Emily VanCamp, 30 and Josh Bowman, 29, are getting married! The pair fell in love while starring on ABC’s drama Revenge and now they’re officially engaged, as the actress showed off her stunning diamond ring on May 11. In an Instagram pic, she’s in a wooded area with a cozy knit cap on her head while covering up her face with her hands. Right there on her ring finger is a stunning round-cut diamond and her caption is simply a heart emoji. Immediately fans began sending the couple well wishes for finally deciding to tie the knot after dating for the past six years!

While the pair is known to be incredibly private, Emily has gushed in interviews about how much she loves her British beau. She told InStyle Australia that, “I have a wonderful love in my life.” The beautiful blonde added “I find myself dreaming about [having children] all the time. In your late 20s, you start to realize you can’t call yourself a baby anymore.” Ooh, these two are going to have the most gorgeous kids!

They played a married couple on Revenge — which ran for four seasons — but it was hardly a perfect relationship on the show. “Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest,” she explained to Elle Canada. “It’s just really funny in the moments when we’re playing these absolutely absurd things. I call him ‘wife-beater Daniel.’ It’s hard for my family to watch—it’s also hard for them to see me in that light. But we’re actors. None of that lives in any of us. Thank God!”

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to the happy couple!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.