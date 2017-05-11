Jennifer Lopez’s Glow — Get Her Ageless Skin With Tips From Her Makeup Artist

Courtesy of Instagram

Mary Phillips is a super sought-after makeup artist who works with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and many more stars. She’s sharing her skincare secrets so you can get JLo’s glow!

Who wouldn’t want Jennifer Lopez‘s signature glow? Stars like J-Lo, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen know a thing or two about glowing skin. They have something else in common as well — their makeup artist: Mary Phillips. Luckily for you, Mary told HollywoodLife.com a bunch of her skincare secrets. She’s bringing her top tips to the masses! Copy her wellness advice for flawless skin below!

“I have a skincare regimen that I follow religiously and I incorporate powders and supplements, particularly OLLY’s Flawless Complexion, Vibrant Skin and Restful Sleep into my routine. It’s a lot of things that create the end result.” These gummy vitamins are SO DELICIOUS — I usually tend to end them like candy and have to stop myself!

Mary continues: “I always try to drink a ton of water. It’s one of the first things I do when I wake up. Working out is also something that makes a massive difference in my skin. It keeps my skin renewed and cleansed from an internal perspective. I love going to Tracey Anderson. If getting a workout in there doesn’t detoxify you, what will? You just leave feeling better, wanting to live better and treat yourself well. You become more conscious of what you eat and drink and when.”

“I seek a lot of outside help too in order to keep my skin looking its best. I’ve been seeing Dr. Diamond for lasers and skin treatments, Kelly LeVeque for nutrition, Lea Elgard for facials – they’re all amazing. I also love going to Kreation and Sweet Greens, and Whole Foods and Erewhon.”

She’s definitely all about beauty from the inside out!

HollywoodLifers, do you want the Jennifer Lopez glow? Are Mary’s tips helpful for glowing skin?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.