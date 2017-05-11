Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: How Estelita Quintero Is Coming Between Them

Courtesy Instagram

Just when it seemed Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez were back on track he goes and brings a sexy new protege into the mix. Her name is Estelita Quintero and sources say her dangerous curves could be breaking-up the ‘L&HH’ couple.

Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30,have a seriously rocky history. But after breaking-up numerous times they’re finally working things out. Unfortunately their happy home is under threat again, this time thanks to Stevie’s new protege Estelita Quintero. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she’s very threatened by her.” After checking out Estelita’s countless sexy selfies we can totally see why Joseline would be feeling some jealousy. And the situation only got worse after this week’s episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta aired because Estelita was on the show.

“Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman,” explained our source. “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.” Ouch, we can only imagine how much that hurt. In Stevie’s defense he and Joseline were not together when the episode was filmed, but our source says that hasn’t stopped her from making him pay! “She’s been punishing Stevie ever since. He had to leave the house to get some space, that’s how much drama this whole thing with Estelita is causing.” These two have struggled with jealousy a lot so we’re not exactly shocked that Joseline’s seeing green over this.

To make matter worse, according to our source, Estelita is adding fuel to the fire by paying Stevie a lot of special attention. “She’s messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It’s easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.” Look out Estelita and Stevie, because Joseline is not the kind of woman you want to have on your bad side.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline’s anger is justified? Or is she overreacting to Stevie and Estelita? Let us know in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.