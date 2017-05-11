REX/Shutterstock

This is the story of how Donna D’Errico got her groove back! With the help of extensive plastic surgery, the 49-year old ‘Baywatch’ actress felt inspired to once again slip into that signature red swimsuit that made her a sex symbol. See pics of her body transformation, here.

Pain is beauty, right? Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico, 49, underwent a series of plastic surgeries to ensure that her bikini body is in tip-top shape the summer. Photos of her drastic body transformation reveal the actress had work done to her butt, underarms, lower back, stomach, and thighs. “The results are beyond outstanding and I am now confident again in a bikini,” she gushed to Inside Edition after flaunting her new physique in that classic red Baywatch swimsuit on the beach. SEE HER SURGERY PICS HERE.

But that’s not to say the transformation was a piece of cake. As Dr. Obeng marked the places he planned to remove fat from in dark marker, Donna clearly had the look of fear and anxiety in her eyes. “I had quite a bit of excess skin on my stomach from having had two children,” added the mother to 24-year-old son Rhyan D’Errico and 16-year-old daughter Frankie-Jean Sixx to the publication. As she rested, doctors placed a vomit bucket next to her hospital bed just in case. The surgery lasted a total of five hours.

In the end, Donna said that it was ALL worth it! She celebrated the results by recreating her character’s pose from the famous 90’s television series, placing her right fist on her hip and holding up a float in her left hand. The blonde bombshell also threw in some hair extensions to make the photoshoot extra sexy! Out of all the procedures, Donna claims she loves her perky “bubble butt” the most. 49 must be the new 29!

