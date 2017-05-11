Donald Trump Slings Insults At CNN Anchors ‘Lunatic’ Chris Cuomo & ‘Dumb’ Don Lemon

Courtesy of CNN

Donald Trump went on a new diss-filled rampage against respected mainstream media outlets in a ‘Time’ magazine interview. The thin-skinned president lambasted CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, while heaping his usual praise on fawning Fox News. And, wait until you read CNN’s response!

President Donald Trump, 70, didn’t hold back [per usual] in a TIME interview, published on May 11. And, Trump’s harshest target during his candid discussion with the magazine? — CNN. “Chris Cuomo [46], he’s sitting there like a chained lunatic. He’s like a boiler ready to explode, the level of hatred,” the president described of Cuomo at the anchor’s desk.

“And the entire, you know the entire CNN platform is that way,” Trump said before he told a scathing story about the network’s nighttime anchor, Don Lemon, 51. “This Don Lemon who’s perhaps the dumbest person in broadcasting, Don Lemon at night it’s like – sometimes they’ll have a guest who by mistake will say something good. And they’ll start screaming, ‘We’re going to commercial.’ They cut him off.. I’ve seen things where by mistake somebody they bring in a guest and it turns out to be a positive… The level of hatred.” Wow.

Viewers of CNN found Trump’s comments to be extremely critical and at the maturity level of schoolyard gossip. And, the network themselves seemed to feel the same way. “His comments are beneath the dignity of the office of the President,” a spokesperson for the network told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Mic drop!

In the TIME interview, Trump also claimed that he “helped” CNN president Jeff Zucker, [an old friend and business colleague], obtain his job at the network. However, the magazine said that CNN executives have denied the president’s claim.

Trump also insulted the network as a whole when he said that CNN is not doing well in ratings amongst its competitors. “They’re all doing well because of me,” he pronounced of every news network out there. “But it’s [CNN] not doing as well as others that are doing better actually.” What?!

And, it wouldn’t be a normal interview if the president didn’t take aim at other media outlets. “Washington Post, New York Times, they’re really, really dishonest,” Trump admitted. Then, he directly addressed the TIME reporters that he invited to the White House. “You people are quite dishonest in all fairness,” he said about the journalists and the publication itself. Seriously?

Exclusive: TIME reporters go inside President Trump's private living quarters https://t.co/wYdbDMbYsW pic.twitter.com/v4oeA3FgMx — TIME (@TIME) May 11, 2017

Although Trump centered a large portion of his interview around discrediting the media, he revealed that he no longer watches unpleasant coverage anymore. “I’ve been able to do something that I never thought I had the ability to do. I’ve been able not to watch or read things that aren’t pleasant,” he revealed. “I never thought I’d have the ability to say, they’re doing a big story on me on CNN and I won’t watch it. And it’s amazing, it doesn’t matter… it keeps you young.” And, now we finally know the secret to Trump’s astonishingly young appearance.

