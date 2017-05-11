Camila Cabello & Diego Boneta Exchanged Numbers At MTV Awards: New Couple?

REX/Shutterstock

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands?! Camila Cabello and Diego Boneta got along great when they hung out at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — and they even exchanged numbers, according to a new report! Will they keep this lovefest going!?

Camila Cabello, 20, might have a possible new man in hot actor Diego Boneta! The pair was spotted chatting it up at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, according to The Sun. “Camila looked over the moon to see Diego,” a source told the paper. “They swapped telephone numbers and hugged before he went back to his seat. They seemed very friendly.”

It’s unclear if the pair have been in contact since the event, but don’t you guys think they’d made such a cute couple!? Recently, Camila has been hard at work on her first solo album, and she’s revealed she’ll be pouring her heartbreak into the raw and emotional songs. It’s totally time she had a good experience in love to write about, right?!

If you’re not familiar with Diego but think he looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen him before. The 26-year-old actor had a recurring role on the first season of Pretty Little Liars, starred in Rock of Ages alongside Tom Cruise, and was a main character on the first season of Scream Queens. These two could totally be a power couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Camila and Diego would make a cute couple?!

