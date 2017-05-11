CT Man Goes Off On Anti-Muslim Tirade Against A Family In The Name Of Trump: Video

Courtesy of YouTube

This is awful. Alexander Downing was arrested in South Padre Island, Texas after screaming profanities and racial slurs at a family on May 2. Downing was also indecently grabbing his male parts in front of the family’s young children. Watch the shocking video.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language and actions.

The video — taken by Noria Alward, 19 — shows Alexander Downing of Waterford, Connecticut, approach a family of 14 on a beach, May 3. He began his racial tirade when he yelled “You’re a f–king Muslim, motherf–ker…” Watch, below.

“You will never ever, ever, stop me, my Christianity, from rising above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law don’t mean s*** to me,” Downing continued.

[Sharia Law is a legal code that regulates behavior [private and public] involving a relationship with God. It is often associated with anti-Western beliefs].

“My country is the greatest country in the world,” Downing screamed. He then began to pound his chest repeatedly while he yelled, “Come f–k with Donald Trump. That’s my motherf–king president… Guess what? ISIS don’t mean shit to me, motherf–kers… Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherf–kers. Watch… watch.” Wow.

During his tirade, an unidentified man and a woman appeared to attempt to mediate the incident and calm Downing down.

“When he called it his country. It is my country too,” Ahmed, another member of the family, told BuzzFeed News via email. “America is my country whether he likes it or not.” Ahmed chose not to give his last name in fear of further torment.

After his racial tirade, Downing grabbed his crotch in front of the family’s children — who Alward said were 4, and 2-years-old — and yelled, “Suck my dick.” Disgusting.

The family eventually called the South Padre Island Police Department to report the incident. At the end of the video, the site claimed that Downing was being arrested in the distance. The police later confirmed his May 2 arrest, to the site.

The police report — obtained by the site — stated that Downing was arrested for public intoxication. The responding officer “determined that he was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others,” according to the report.

Alward eventually uploaded the video [above] to YouTube with a lengthy explanation of what exactly happened. According to the passage, which you can read below — everything started when Downing supposedly harassed two women on the beach. The women apparently approached the family for help.

“While enjoying our time at the beach during a family reunion, our kids and us had to experience ugliness and aggressiveness in the worse shape and form possible. We were staying at the South Padre Pearl hotel and went to the beach through their private access.

“My father was approached by two woman who were also enjoying their time. The women asked him to help with talking to a stranger who was harassing them. All my father said to the guy was “please enjoy your time and have fun and let everyone else here enjoy their time.” The guy seemed to listen and walked away. He then came back to my father and started throwing racist comments.”

“He was yelling so loud that my uncles and my brother came over from the water to see what was going on. The insane man came close to the kids and that’s when my uncle stood up to him and defended us and the kids, including my 4 year old cousin, 4 and 2 year old nephews. The video here shows a glimpse of what we all had to experience.”

“It is worth mentioning that we contacted South Padre police and the man left on his way back o the hotel. A little after that the police came and told my father to call them again if he harasses us again. We went back to playing in the water and sand then the insane man came back with even more aggressiveness and more racial slurs.”

“We called 911 again as you may be able to hear on the video. After about 20 minutes of him going crazy he left back to the hotel. The police then came back and they arrested the man at the hotel restaurant. When we spoke to the hotel management, they said they couldn’t do anything at the time because he is in police custody and that if they see him, they will evict him.”

“The next morning my uncle saw him at the front desk and talked to the management. They plainly told us that they can’t do anything about it right now and that if he does this again he will be arrested. I don’t understand what it takes for this hotel to take actions. Do they need someone to get hurt?”

“Finally, thanks to the cops who took the insane man right away and assured us that this is a nice place but every now and then they get a crazy person like this. “

“Overall we enjoyed the lovely island and we will definitely go back to South Padre again, we surely will never go back to Pearl South Padre hotel, Texas again.”

