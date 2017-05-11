Club Atlas Vs. C.D. Guadalajara Live Stream: Watch Liga Mx’s Clasico Tapatio Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s the oldest derby in Mexican soccer – and the best way to kick off Liga MX’s Clausura 2017 tournament. Club Atlas faces C.D. Guadalajara on May 11 in ‘El Clasico Tapatio.’ The action kicks off at 10:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

This might be the biggest Torneo Clausura in Liga MX’s history. Not only does it kick off with a Clasico Regio between Monterrey and Tigres UANL, but fans will also get a chance to see two editions of El Clasico Tapatio. Atlas Futbol Club (aka Atlas aka Los Zorros) take on Club Deportivo Guadalajara (aka Guadalajara aka Las Chivas.) It’s foxes vs. goats in the quarter-finals of this closing tournament to the 2016-17 Liga MX season, so go ape while watching every moment of this game.

“Tapatío” is a Mexican Spanish term for someone from Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco. Atlas plays in Estadio Jalisco, so like most Clasicos, it’s all about a turf war. Clasico Tapatio began all the way in 1918-19. Atlas, formed in 1916, took on their “bigger brothers,” Guadalajara in what would be a 0-0 draw. Since then, Chivas have had the edge when it comes to winning, but that may not be the case for this meeting.

There are two major moments in Clasico Tapatio history for Atlas fans: the 18-0 victory in Jan. 1917 (which may or may not have happened, according to ESPN FC) and the 1-0 over victory in 1951 which led to Atlas winning its only league title. “The city lives it intensely,” Marco Fabian, former Chivas player, said. “There are two games you can’t lose: [Club America] and Atlas. Personally, and with the players I know, there is more rivalry [against Atlas]. Those of us who come out of Chivas and from Atlas’ youth system have faced each other in Guadalajara since we were kids.”

Guadalajara comes into the playoffs without a win over five games, according to ESPN FC. The team has been plagued with injuries, as Issac Brizuela, Angel Zaldivar and Rodolfo Pizarro have both been sidelined with a plethora of ailments. The Chivas will rely on Orbelin Pineda to lead the team towards victory, but it may be a case of “too little, too late” for the Goats.

On the other side of the pitch, Los Reojinegros found success off the backs of left-back Luis Reyes and right-back Jose Maduena, who have given plenty of support for the Foxes’ strikers. Yet, with Jose out, Cristian Gonzalez may have to pick up the slack – or it’s game over.

Who do you want to win this quarter-final playoff, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.